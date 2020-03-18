      Weather Alert

Bernabei: Canton Open for Business, Taking Precautions

Jim Michaels
Mar 18, 2020 @ 6:10am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is balancing what might seem to be two opposing goals: providing full service and limiting personal contacts.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says there’s no reduction of services, even as some departments like those in City Hall ask that you call to make an appointment before dropping in to the city building.

The mayor also asks that you use locally-owned restaurants for takeout food at a difficult time for those businesses.

