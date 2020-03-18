Bernabei: Canton Open for Business, Taking Precautions
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is balancing what might seem to be two opposing goals: providing full service and limiting personal contacts.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says there’s no reduction of services, even as some departments like those in City Hall ask that you call to make an appointment before dropping in to the city building.
The mayor also asks that you use locally-owned restaurants for takeout food at a difficult time for those businesses.