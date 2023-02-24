News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bernabei Endorses Smuckler for Mayor

By Jim Michaels
February 24, 2023 8:27AM EST
Bill Smuckler (City of Canton)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Outgoing Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei has a favorite in the crowded field of candidates looking to replace him next year.

Bernabei is endorsing longtime City Council member Bill Smuckler.

The current mayor says in a personal release that Smuckler has the business and public service experience.

He’s one of six candidates running for the Democratic nomination for mayor in May.

Bernabei is leaving office at the end of his second term.

