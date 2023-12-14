Bernabei: Republic Settlement Money to Benefit Plant’s Neighbors

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton will receive $300,000 from Republic Steel as part of a settlement with the state EPA finalized on Tuesday.

But where will that money go?

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the administration and the city’s health department have been in discussions for many months.

And it’s been about the needs of homeowners living near the 8th Street NE plant.

They plan to begin with a house power washing project.

The mayor says there’s also a federal lawsuit that has not been settled yet.

The production of leaded steel and other products ended when the plant abruptly closed this summer.