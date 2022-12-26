News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bernabei: Work Not Done Yet

By Jim Michaels
December 26, 2022 6:52AM EST
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei has one year remaining in his final term in office.

He says he doesn’t plan to slow down.

Plans for the next year include redeveloping the Renkert and Nationwide buildings and expanding the city’s fiber network.

There are also other economic development projects in the pipeline.

But Bernabei says the most important thing the city does is deliver daily public services like water, sewer and street maintenance.

He announced last week that he is not running for reelection.

