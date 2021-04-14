      Weather Alert

Bernie Madoff Dies

News Desk
Apr 14, 2021 @ 9:50am

NEW YORK (AP) – Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in prison. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Madoff died at the federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently of natural causes. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Woman Accused of Setting House on Fire
Canton Has Funding for Roof, Emergency and Home Repairs
SARTA, NICE America Combine to Further Clean Air Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology
Jackson Man Found Guilty in Morgan Fox Killing