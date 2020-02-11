Best place to sell Girl Scout Cookies? Here ya go!
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2007 file photo, Girl Scouts from the Texas Council sell cookies in Dallas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
- Some enterprising Girl Scouts made a mint over the weekend when they set up a cookie stand outside a Chicago dispensary.
- The youngsters sold Girl Scout cookies outside Dispensary 33, which — like all Illinois cannabis outlets — has been doing brisk business since marijuana became legal on January 1st. “The response was incredibly positive,” says the dispensary’s Abigail Watkins. “People were so excited. Our customers loved it, our staff loved it.”
- In a sign of the times, photos of the girls posted on social media garnered dozens of positive comments.
- One person praised the girls’ “brilliance,” another said teaming with a dispensary was “a match made in heaven,” and one person called the little entrepreneurs “the future leaders of America.”