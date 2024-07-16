Best Proteins to Eat as Snacks – Go Shopping!

We all know that protein is essential for our health and well-being and Cayleigh McKenna, RD, nutrition consultant at Houston Family Nutrition says “Protein plays a key role in the body’s ability to build muscle, repair tissue, regulate hormones, and perform other cellular functions like metabolism.” Eating protein as snacks has multiple benefits and dietitians say the following snacks are high in protein and can also balance blood sugar, reduce cravings, and improve heart health.

Greek Yogurt – it’s high in protein and can be easily paired with honey and nuts for added flavor and texture” according to Andrea Hinojosa, M.S., RD, founder of Honest Health & Wellness. You can get 20 grams of protein in a 7-ounce serving and it can also be substituted for sour cream and mayonnaise for a lower fat option. Greek yogurt is also good for adding protein to fruit smoothies.

Hard-Boiled Eggs – Hinojosa says hard-boiled eggs are “portable, easy to prepare and packed with high-quality protein” and one egg provides 6 grams. She says pairing eggs with kimchi can add probiotics to your diet and they can be combined with nuts or hot sauce for better flavor.

Canned Tuna or Salmon – Canned salmon has 18 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving, and canned tuna has 22 grams per serving. Both provide omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for heart health and brain function according to Hinojosa, and EatingWell’s Tuna Salad Spread features canned tuna and Greek yogurt for a great snack with toast, whole-grain crackers or veggies.

String Cheese – Katie Drakeford, M.A., RD and owner of Drakeford Consulting says “For high-protein snacks, I love a turkey and cheese roll-up. I use a cheese stick and two slices of deli turkey or chicken and roll it up together. It’s really satisfying.” One stick of string cheese has 8 grams of protein and can be eaten with fresh fruit or a side of nuts.

Jerky – one serving of beef jerky is about 1 ounce and contains around 10 grams of protein and turkey jerky has 11 grams per serving. Jerky goes well with an apple, banana, or trail mix for a boost of healthy fats.

Deli Turkey – one slice of deli turkey has 6 grams of protein and it can be layered on crackers or with cheese on cucumber slices. You can also make a snack box with turkey, cheese, grapes, and crackers.

Cottage Cheese – 1 cup of low-fat cottage cheese has 24 grams of protein and Drakeford says “A cup of cottage cheese with berries or pineapple is another go-to when looking to up protein intake.”

These protein-rich snack suggestions can balance blood sugar, provide long-lasting energy and help regulate your appetite, and reduce cravings.

Source: EatingWell