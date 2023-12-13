Bethlehem Bridge: Imminent Replacement Becomes Immediate

BETHLEHEM TWP.,Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anyone using Hudson Drive SW to get to-and-from Navarre and Bolivar the next several months is being inconvenienced.

A bridge over a small creek on Hudson Drive just east of Shepler Church Avenue in Bethlehem Township is subject to an unscheduled closure by the Stark County Engineer’s Office.

It’s due to deterioration of the concrete deck.

The bridge was going to be replaced in a few years, but County Engineer Keith Bennett says that’s been moved up to this Spring.

They advise using the posted detours.

The department will do some of the work, like any needed modifications to the bridge abutments.

Then new concrete box beams will be fabricated and put in place.

The project won’t be done until Summer.

The bridge sees about 500 vehicles a day.