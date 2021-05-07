      Weather Alert

Bethlehem Gets 15 Years to Life in Hammer Death of Housemate

Jim Michaels
May 7, 2021 @ 4:48am
Stark County courthouse (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Bethlehem Township man will serve 15 years to life in prison for savagely beating his housemate to death with a hammer back in July of 2019.

Lee Berry pleaded guilty to aggravated murder Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say Berry and 64-year-old Glenn Anderson Jr had argued at their Beth Avenue SW trailer home when Berry retrieved a hammer and began beating the victim.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Nimishillen Man Arraigned After Lengthy Police Pursuit
Local Police: Arrest Made After Frightening Hartville Home Invasion
Five Local Men Caught in Summit Sheriff's Sex Sting
Downtown Canton Streets Closing Saturday Morning for HOF Marathon 5K