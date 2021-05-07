Bethlehem Gets 15 Years to Life in Hammer Death of Housemate
Stark County courthouse (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Bethlehem Township man will serve 15 years to life in prison for savagely beating his housemate to death with a hammer back in July of 2019.
Lee Berry pleaded guilty to aggravated murder Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.
Prosecutors say Berry and 64-year-old Glenn Anderson Jr had argued at their Beth Avenue SW trailer home when Berry retrieved a hammer and began beating the victim.