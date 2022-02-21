      Weather Alert

Bethlehem Man Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges for December Shooting

Jim Michaels
Feb 21, 2022 @ 4:49am
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 56-year-old Bethlehem Township man has been indicted on attempted murder charges.

That, for shooting a man in a township home back in December, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Danny McConnell is accused of going to a woman’s home in the area of 4300 Hudson Drive SW and firing six shots at a man inside.

The victim was struck twice, but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to court records.

McConnell will be arraigned on March 4.

