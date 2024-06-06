Better Numbers, So Far: Canton Homicides Off 75%

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has seen a big drop in its homicide numbers from last year.

Two people have been killed in the city so far this year.

At this time last year, the figure was eight.

One of the two was a murder/suicide:

On March 3, 20-year-old Jayln Dempsey was found dead of gunshot wounds in an apartment unit on 10th Street NE.

21-year-old Lamarrre Elder was found dead there as well.

It’s believed he initially shot Dempsey then killed himself.

There was also the arson death of Frank Campbell on Lincoln Avenue NW a month ago.

Three men have been arrested in that crime.