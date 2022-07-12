News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Kenny & JT
4:30pm - 6:30pm

Beware Mosquitoes: More Spraying Coming

By Jim Michaels
July 12, 2022 6:50AM EDT
Share
Canton City Public Health

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department continues Tuesday and Wednesday during the evening hours.

In Navarre and Hills and Dales Tuesday night, and in Beach City and Brewster Wednesday night.

Here’s the usual advice from the health department:

▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE
POSTPONED.
▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR
HIVES.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire