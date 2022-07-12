Beware Mosquitoes: More Spraying Coming
July 12, 2022 6:50AM EDT
Canton City Public Health
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department continues Tuesday and Wednesday during the evening hours.
In Navarre and Hills and Dales Tuesday night, and in Beach City and Brewster Wednesday night.
Here’s the usual advice from the health department:
▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE
POSTPONED.
▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR
HIVES.