Beware of People Stealing Your Expensive Coat?

It’s insanely cold in the midwest right now, and Chicago is getting some of the worst of it. According to the forecast, it’s supposed to be minus-12 there tomorrow . . . colder than in Alaska, Antarctica, and Siberia.

Which is why this crime spree TOTALLY makes sense.

Apparently, there’s been a string of robberies in Chicago where two men are stealing other people’s Canada Goose jackets.

Those are some of the warmest jackets you can wear . . . and they’re also really expensive. They can cost anywhere from $550 to $1,700.

So far, six people have had their Canada Goose coats stolen by two armed robbers.

And there haven’t been any arrests made.

(Chicago Tribune / CBS 2 – Chicago)