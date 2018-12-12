Bicyclist Hit By SUV, Seriously Injured
By Matt Demczyk
Dec 12, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says a man riding a bike was seriously injured when he was hit by an SUV in an intersection.

It happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue NW and 26th Street NW.

Police say the man on the bike was traveling northbound on Myrtle when he was struck by a Ford Escape that was going west on 26th Street.

The 45-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was unconscious as he was loaded into an ambulance.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

Police say this is not a hit skip accident, and is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the accident should call the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-489-3162.

