Biden Addresses Walker Shooting Death While in Cleveland

By Jim Michaels
July 7, 2022 5:44AM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. Hayes Hight School, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden spoke about the Jayland Walker officer-involved shooting while visiting Cleveland Wednesday.

He says the FBI is providing assistance with the investigation.

And if the evidence shows any potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take it from there.

