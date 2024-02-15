Biden Administration Looks To Expand Student Loan Forgiveness To Those Facing ‘Hardship’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans who are struggling to repay federal student loans because of financial hardship could get some of their debt canceled under President Joe Biden’s latest attempt at forgiveness.

Several categories of borrowers are being targeted for relief under Biden’s second try at widespread cancellation after the Supreme Court rejected his first plan last year.

The Education Department is expanding its proposal to include those who face financial hardship.

The plan was expanded amid pressure from advocates who said the proposal didn’t do enough for struggling borrowers.

Whether any of the relief will materialize is a looming question as conservatives vow to challenge any attempt at cancellation.