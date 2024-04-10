News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Biden Administration Sets First-Ever Limits On ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Drinking Water

By News Desk
April 10, 2024 12:57PM EDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.

Two types, PFOA and PFOS, will be limited to 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can reliably detect.

The agency says it will reduce exposure for 100 million people and prevent thousands of illnesses, including cancer.

Utilities groups, however, say the EPA is underestimating the rule’s cost and overestimating its benefits.

They argue water rates will go up and struggling utilities will only struggle more.

The Biden administration has made protecting drinking water a priority.

