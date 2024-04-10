Biden Administration Sets First-Ever Limits On ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Drinking Water

(Associated Press) – The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.

Two types, PFOA and PFOS, will be limited to 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can reliably detect.

The agency says it will reduce exposure for 100 million people and prevent thousands of illnesses, including cancer.

Utilities groups, however, say the EPA is underestimating the rule’s cost and overestimating its benefits.

They argue water rates will go up and struggling utilities will only struggle more.

The Biden administration has made protecting drinking water a priority.