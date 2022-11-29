News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Biden Calls On Congress To Head Off Potential Rail Strike

By News Desk
November 28, 2022 7:44PM EST
Share
Biden Calls On Congress To Head Off Potential Rail Strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks.

Biden said Monday that a tentative agreement approved in September provided a pay raise for workers, protected their health care benefits and improved their leave policy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will take up legislation to impose those terms this week.

If Congress acts, it will end the negotiations between four rail unions that rejected their deals and the railroads. Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
3

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
4

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
5

Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People