Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden is expected to sign a new bill into law sponsored by U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown.

The bill is supposed to deal with the fentanyl crisis at the source.

Brown’s “Fend Off Fentanyl Act” goes after the companies that make the chemicals that go into fentanyl.

It’s also supposed to targets traffickers in China and Mexico.