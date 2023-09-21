Biden Issues Order on East Palestine Recovery

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not a disaster declaration.

But President Biden has issued an executive order that should benefit East Palestine.

More than seven-and-a-half months after the toxic train derailment, the president is telling FEMA to designate a federal disaster recovery coordinator to the village and the surrounding area.

That coordinator will make certain the needs of the community are being addressed by Norfolk Southern.

The executive order also leaves open the possibility of a major disaster declaration later.