BIG 10, SEC and Other Tournaments Canceled Due to Fear of Coronavirus
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Less than an hour before Michigan and Rutgers were set to tip off in the first game of the college basketball slate this afternoon, both teams were pulled off the court.
Shortly after, multiple reports surfaced saying that the BIG 10 Tournament has officially been canceled. The conference released the following statement on social media.
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.
Numerous other conferences followed the Big 10’s decision shortly after.
The ACC, BIG 12, Atlantic 10, Conference USA and MAC Tournaments have also been canceled. The Big East tournament is the only active conference contest to not shut down, as of now.