Big Back-to-School Day in Stark
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Back to school” gets serious in a number of Stark County districts on tuesday.
It’s the first day of classes in the Massillon, Northwest, and Sandy Valley districts, and RG Drege and others.
AAA reminds you that going 20 miles an hour in school zones and neighborhoods is not enough.
You really need to watch for kids darting out between parked cars.
They say half of the children ages 15 and under killed in Ohio last year ran out into a travel lane.
For a number of Stark County school districts, it’s a wind-up to the new school year, with some grades starting Tuesday and the rest coming in Wednesday.
That’s the schedule in the Canton Local, Lake, North Canton and Perry districts.