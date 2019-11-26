Big Bang, Traffic Tie-ups Caused by Stopped Freight Train in Canton
(WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It sounded like a train derailment, but it apparently was a Norfolk Southern freight train with its cars suddenly banging together when the engine came to an unexplained stop at the 3rd Street SE crossing in Canton late Monday afternoon.
Train employees tell WHBC News that the engine’s brakes were applied automatically for an unknown reason.
They say there was no derailment.
Several crossings including Market Avenue S were blocked for a time.