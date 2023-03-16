News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Big Banks Create $30 Billion Rescue Package For First Republic

By News Desk
March 16, 2023 5:17PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to stop the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week.

Shares of First Republic had fallen sharply this week, dropping 60% on Monday alone.

For the package, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo would each put $5 billion in uninsured deposits into First Republic.

Meanwhile Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs would deposit $2.5 billion each.

The remaining $5 billion would come from five other banks.

