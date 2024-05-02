Big Changes for Sandy Valley Boys Basketball

The Sandy Valley Varsity Boys Basketball Program will have a new head coach for the first time in 25 years!

Gary Offenberger has submitted his resignation and given a recommendation for his successor. Sandy Valley Local School District Superintendent, David Fischer, will be recommending to the Board of Education that they hire Nate Provance as the new head coach. Provance is currently the assistant boys’ basketball coach.

After 25 successful seasons, Offenberger has submitted his resignation. Fischer stated, “Nate Provance has received a glowing recommendation from our District 5 Hall

of Fame Boys’ Basketball coach, Gary Offenberger, who is pleased that he will be able to pass the torch to his assistant coach.” During Offenberger’s twenty-five-year tenure, he compiled 294 wins, a PAC 7 Title in 2001, two IVC Titles in 2006 and 2023, Sectional Titles in 2002, 2017, 2018, and 2019, District Runners up in 2017, and District Champions in 2019.

“After much reflection, I am stepping away as boys head basketball coach after 25 years in that position,” said Offenberger. “I would like to thank former Sandy Valley Superintendent Rock Van Fossen, Principal Nicki Howard, Athletic Director Joe Marcoaldi, and the 1999 Sandy Valley Board of Education for the opportunity to begin my head coaching career at SV. I would also like to thank all of the SV Boards of Education and administrations since then for their support. In addition, I want to thank all the players, coaches, and community members who have either played for or supported the Cardinal boys’ basketball program over the years that I’ve been at the helm. Lastly, I need to thank my family for being the best unconditional support group throughout the years.”

Fischer stated, “We appreciate all that Coach O has done to elevate our boys’ basketball program, and we are confident in the mentorship he has given Nate Provance. We know the Sandy Valley Boys’ Basketball program will be in great hands.”

Offenberger stated, “I am happy to see Nate as the head coach. He puts the hours in and deserves a chance to run his own program. I will still be on the high school basketball staff with him so he doesn’t have to look very far if he has questions or needs assistance.” Provance has coached in the Sandy Valley boys’ basketball program for the past eight years and for the last six years as the varsity assistant coach. “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to take over as the head boys basketball coach at Sandy Valley. Coach O has laid the foundation and I have been lucky enough to learn from him the past eight years. I hope to be able to build upon this success and continue the great tradition we have here at Sandy Valley,” said Provance. “This is a special place to be, and working with the Cardinals in this capacity is an incredible opportunity and I couldn’t be happier.”

Looking at the future of the program, Provance stated, “I have been so fortunate to work with such great players and coach alongside fantastic coaches, like Coach O and Coach Nicholson. I am excited to lead this program into its next phase by focusing on the players – the development of our Cardinals from our youth program up to our varsity team. We have such talented and dedicated kids in our program and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”