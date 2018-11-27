Big Economic Impact Expected From Title Games

(WHBC) – Officials with Visit Canton are expecting the area to reap huge economic benefits from the seven high school football state championship games Thursday through Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tonja Marshall, Executive Vice President of Visit Canton, says the economic impact to the area will be around $6.6 million — and that’s a conservative estimate.

She says it’s not just people from Ohio coming in for the games.

“We have gotten calls from people coming in from neighboring states like Pennsylvania who come every year to see the state football championships.”

Of course, she’s encouraging out-of-towners to check out the Pro Football Hall of Fame while they’re in town, and to also enjoy all the dining, shopping and arts the area has to offer.

“It’s really an honor to be hosting the games and to welcome all these people to our area.”

She says hotels are almost totally full.

Massillon takes on Akron Hoban Thursday night at 7:30 in the Division II title game.

Click here for a listing of the other games.