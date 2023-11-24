Big Event for 2024 Getting Closer: Total Eclipse in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio tourism and emergency management officials are preparing for the total eclipse of the sun on April 8 of next year.

They say there’s a developing plan that will keep people safe.

The northwest half of Stark County is in the 100% eclipse area, with the rest of the county at 99%.

But an area from Piqua in west central Ohio to Cleveland and Ashtabula is along the red “center line” of the astronomical phenomenon.

That’s where there will be nearly four minutes of total darkness in mid-afternoon.

Even if it’s a cloudy day, you’ll know there’s an eclipse.