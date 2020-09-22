      Weather Alert

Big Fire at Malvern Manufacturing Plant

Jim Michaels
Sep 22, 2020 @ 7:51am
WHBC News

MALVERN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large fire Tuesday morning at a manufacturing facility in Malvern.

The Carroll County sheriff’s office says the fire is in the village at Malvern Manufacturing, the former Col-For plant at the intersection of Routes 43 and 183.

Video shared from the fire scene shows a very large fire there.

The Great Trail Fire District is being assisted by other departments, while EMT Ambulance is also at the scene.

No word on any injuries.

