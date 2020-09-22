Big Fire at Malvern Manufacturing Plant
WHBC News
MALVERN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large fire Tuesday morning at a manufacturing facility in Malvern.
The Carroll County sheriff’s office says the fire is in the village at Malvern Manufacturing, the former Col-For plant at the intersection of Routes 43 and 183.
Video shared from the fire scene shows a very large fire there.
The Great Trail Fire District is being assisted by other departments, while EMT Ambulance is also at the scene.
No word on any injuries.