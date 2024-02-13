Big Massillon Water Project Underway on Lincoln Way E

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Aqua Ohio has begun a $2.3 million water main replacement project in Massillon.

The pipe is going underneath the eastbound lane of Lincoln Way E from Tremont Avenue on the east side of the city to Elizabeth Avenue, just across the Perry Township line.

12-inch-diameter ductile iron pipe will replace the 100-year-old cast iron pipe that’s down there.

The project is underway now through July.

Aqua Ohio asks that you use caution in those construction areas.