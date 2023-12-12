Big Oil in Spirit of Season With Lower Prices

Signs at a shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Global energy giant Shell says annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc on Thursday posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here’s an early holiday gift for you: lower gasoline prices.

Gasoline prices are down another three cents from Monday.

The AAA average price in Tuesday morning’s survey of gas stations in the Canton-Massillon metropolitan area has regular at $2.78 a gallon.

The statewide average is $2.80.

The lowest prices are in the west-central part of Ohio.

Those of you pumping diesel fuel have seen the price drop below four dollars, to an average $3.89 in the metro Tuesday morning.