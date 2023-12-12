Big Oil in Spirit of Season With Lower Prices
December 12, 2023 7:52AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here’s an early holiday gift for you: lower gasoline prices.
Gasoline prices are down another three cents from Monday.
The AAA average price in Tuesday morning’s survey of gas stations in the Canton-Massillon metropolitan area has regular at $2.78 a gallon.
The statewide average is $2.80.
The lowest prices are in the west-central part of Ohio.
Those of you pumping diesel fuel have seen the price drop below four dollars, to an average $3.89 in the metro Tuesday morning.