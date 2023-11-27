News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Big Ramp Closure in Akron Starts Monday Night

By Jim Michaels
November 27, 2023 4:27AM EST
Central Interchange in Akron (ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big change in the Akron freeway system starting Monday night.

The Interstate 76 ramp to I-77 South at the Central Interchange will close for a year.

That sharp-turn ramp is being replaced with a so-called “fly-over” ramp.

That’ll be just like the recently-opened 76/77 East ramp to Route 8.

Also Monday night, a one-night-only closure of Route 8 Southbound within the interchange, through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

That could affect Canton-area commuters headed back home.

