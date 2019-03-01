Big Road Project To Get Underway Soon

(WHBC) – A lengthy construction project on a busy road in Massillon is set to get underway soon.

Work will begin on Thursday, March 7th on widening and resurfacing Walnut Road SE/Richville Drive SE between 16th Street SE and U.S. 30.

Curb and gutter will also be put in from Nave Road to Southway Avenue.

The project will be done in phases and is expected to be totally completed by late June.

Fred Werner, design superintendent for the City of Massillon, says the road will be closed temporarily in certain areas.

“We’re asking people to use a detour of Navarre Road, Perry Drive and Southway and to try to stay off of Richville during construction.”

He says crews will work with residents and businesses in the area like Fresh Mark to ensure they can navigate the area during the construction and maintain access to their properties.

The $1.5 million cost of the project will be shared among Massillon and Stark County.

All construction dates are dependent on the weather.

