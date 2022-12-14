Big Storm Bringing Just Rain to Hall of Fame Region

A lone pedestrian moves past a statue of President Ronald Reagan, Friday, May 15, 2015, in Rapid City, S.D. Forecasters are predicting rainy, cool weather for western South Dakota and the north central plains through the weekend. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rough Tuesday and Tuesday night with heavy snow and thunderstorms to our west.

As that system approaches, how will we be impacted?

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says we’ll see a half-inch to an inch of rain starting later Wednesday night.

But luckily, no severe weather or snow drifts.

It will turn colder during the day Friday into the weekend, with highs at or near freezing.

Bob’s long-range AccuWeather forecast calls for highs around 20 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.