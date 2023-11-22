Big Travel Day on Road, In Air

United Ground Express employee Donna Wurz checks boarding passes in Terminal 1 during the week of Thanksgiving, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year on Wednesday.

AAA says traveling early or later in the day is best.

Kara Hitchens with the association recommends packing your patience.

It’ll be busy in the airports and at bus and train stations too.

Getting to the airport early and knowing what TSA officers are looking for: that’s the key to a successful flight to your Thanksgiving destination.

And Hitchens says you’ll want to have your airline’s app on your phone, to be notified of any changes with your flight.

Air travel is expected to be up over 6-percent this year, with 4.7 million Americans expected to take a flight today.

2.3 million Ohioans and 55 million Americans are traveling more than 50 miles from home this weekend.