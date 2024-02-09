Big Week for Ohio Sports Betting, But There Are Limits

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they’re attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With a year under its belt, it’s a busy week for sports wagering in Ohio.

But there’s so much more to bet on with the Super Bowl, like the length of the National Anthem, the color of the Gatorade.

And then there’s everything Taylor Swift is doing.

But none of that is sports betting in the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission says all those wagers must be related to the performance of the athletes.

That differs in other states.