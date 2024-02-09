Big Week for Ohio Sports Betting, But There Are Limits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With a year under its belt, it’s a busy week for sports wagering in Ohio.
But there’s so much more to bet on with the Super Bowl, like the length of the National Anthem, the color of the Gatorade.
And then there’s everything Taylor Swift is doing.
But none of that is sports betting in the Buckeye State.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission says all those wagers must be related to the performance of the athletes.
That differs in other states.