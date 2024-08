Hunter Armstrong, of the United States, competes during a heat in the men’s 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winner of Olympic gold Hunter Armstrong will be celebrated at a homecoming of sorts at the Tuscarawas County YMCA on August 17.

Armstrong’s incredible 46.7-second time in the anchor leg of the men’s four-by-100 relay netted the U.S.A. the gold medal.

The Dover native graduated from The Ohio State University and competed as part of the Canton City Schools swim program.