Big Win for President Biden and his Infrastructure Bill

Pam Cook
Nov 6, 2021 @ 7:30am

After months of negotiations, party in-fighting and deal-making, the  House has passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday night.

This gives President Biden a major victory because it is a core piece of his   signature domestic agenda.  It includes massive investments in roads, bridges and waterways, among other “hard infrastructure” provisions.

The president stayed in Washington Friday Night to bring the deal home and was thrilled at the passage.  HE said it allows us to move forward as a nation.

Thirteen Republicans voted in favor of passage

