Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman! Monster Fest is Coming to Downtown Canton!

Monster Fest is coming to Downtown Canton this weekend. It is the first-ever comic-con inspired event held at the downtown Doubletree by Hilton. Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman and more descend on the city of Canton.

Saturday, June 3rd there will be guest speakers, a film screening room, a live podcast area, and a massive vendor hall full of over 70 monster-themed vendors, and you can meet your favorite television personalities, researchers and more! Learn about the latest evidence from ground-breaking research presentations!

Kick off the event Friday night at the Canton Palace Theatre with a special premiere of the epic On the Trail of Bigfoot: LAND OF THE MISSING.

In 2015, the Minerva Monster returned to the headlines it once dominated in local news when a documentary and festival celebrated the storied history of the infamous monster. In 2023, Small Town Monsters – the production company behind the documentary and original festival – are bringing a broader-themed one day convention to the Doubletree in Downtown Canton. Celebrating some of the Buckeye states’ biggest legendary “cryptids”, Monster Fest, is bringing a horde of authors, investigators, television personalities and even Hollywood screenwriters in for the event.