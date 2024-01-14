Bigger Strong Wind Impacts North of WHBC Area

Pedestrians make their way through a snowfall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Strong winds Friday evening through the day Saturday brought down trees and tree branches, causing power outages.

But the biggest impacts were felt in the counties closer to Lake Erie.

The Akron Canton Airport weather station recorded a peak wind gust of 51 miles an hour at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A 49 mile an hour gust was recorded in Massillon, 47 in Carrollton.

No major power outages were reported in Stark and Carroll Counties.