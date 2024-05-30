Biggest Canton Road Project is 11th Street Corridor Improvement

FILE–In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, file photograph, road signs direct drivers past construction along Highway 36 in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The big road construction project for the city of Canton this Summer is the ongoing $14.2 million 11th Street SE corridor project.

The work involves straightening out 11th Street, with a roundabout going in at the Market Street intersection and streetscaping throughout.

A multi-use trail will also be added.

Canton Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas hopes the roads can reopen by late Summer or early Fall.

11th Street is closed between Market and Cherry and the intersection at Market is closed.