      Weather Alert

Biggest Deer Season Harvest in Ohio in 8 Years

Jim Michaels
Feb 10, 2021 @ 4:27am
John Smythe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio just wrapped up its biggest deer hunting season in eight years.

over 197,000 deer were taken in the various seasons that started way back in September.

But the two gun seasons were huge.

Mike Tonkovich with the Ohio Division of Wildlife says most of the state had snow for both gun week and for the bonus weekend, and hunters love that.

He also believes the pandemic played a role, involving things from additional spare time to putting food on the table.

Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties were in the top ten for their deer harvests.

3200 deer were taken in Stark County.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
The curfew could be "off" by next week according to Governor DeWine
Stark County Sheriff George Maier discusses the recent violence in Canton
2nd Manslaughter Trial for Classie Hawthorne Underway
Plain Local Schools Teachers to receive the vaccine