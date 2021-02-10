Biggest Deer Season Harvest in Ohio in 8 Years
John Smythe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio just wrapped up its biggest deer hunting season in eight years.
over 197,000 deer were taken in the various seasons that started way back in September.
But the two gun seasons were huge.
Mike Tonkovich with the Ohio Division of Wildlife says most of the state had snow for both gun week and for the bonus weekend, and hunters love that.
He also believes the pandemic played a role, involving things from additional spare time to putting food on the table.
Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties were in the top ten for their deer harvests.
3200 deer were taken in Stark County.