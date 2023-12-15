Biggest Solar Flare In Years Temporarily Disrupts Radio Signals On Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare in years, which temporarily knocked out radio communication on Earth.

The sun spit out the huge flare on Thursday, leading to two hours of radio interference in the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world.

The government’s Space Weather Prediction Center says multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country.

Scientists are now analyzing a possible coronal mass ejection directed at Earth.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the action in extreme ultraviolet light.