Bill Would Crack Down On School Bus Stop Arm Offenders

(ONN) – A new bill in the Ohio House of Representatives looks to punish people more harshly for blowing by school buses picking up or dropping off kids.

House bill 786 would increase the fine for ignoring a school bus’s stop arm to $1,000 while also increasing the possibility that the offender’s license would be suspended.

The current maximum fine is $500.

The bill also would provide a $1 million grant to allow more districts to install cameras on school buses.

Police say cameras could send more dangerous drivers to court, because right now it’s difficult – if not impossible – for bus drivers to get a full license plate and identify the driver.