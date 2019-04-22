Bill Would Increase Age To Get Driver’s License

(ONN) – The state of Ohio may be raising the age limit for people to receive a driver’s license.

A bill before the Ohio Legislature requiring teenage drivers under 18 years old to use their learner’s permits for a full year would mean minors would have to be at least 16 1/2 before they could get their probationary driver’s license.

The proposed legislation aims to give young drivers more experience behind the wheel before they are eligible to get their license.

ODOT says drivers ages 15 to 19 make up about 5 percent of Ohio’s driving population and are involved in about 15 percent of accidents.

Ohioans now can get a permit at 15 1/2 and a probationary license as early as 16 years old.

The bill would extend the permit phase for minors from 6 months to 12 months.

There is no word on when the bill will come up for a vote.