Bill Would Legalize Sports Betting In Ohio

(ONN) – Legal sports betting is one step closer to becoming a reality in Ohio.

On Tuesday, bipartisan state representatives introduced legislation to create a Sports Gaming Advisory Board.

That board would essentially oversee sports betting in the Buckeye State.

Businesses providing sports betting would be taxed at 10 percent – and this bill will provide more public education funding.

The bill now awaits a committee vote.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the ability to legalize sports betting.