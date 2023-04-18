News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bills GM: Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play After Cardiac Arrest

By News Desk
April 18, 2023 12:52PM EDT
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending voluntary workouts some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

Hamlin was present and participating in the team’s voluntary workout program, which opened Monday.

Beane says the clearance follows Hamlin visiting with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

The 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

