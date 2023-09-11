Bills’ Hamlin Not Expected To Play In Opener

(Associated Press) – Damar Hamlin isn’t expected to play in a regular-season game for the first time since going into cardiac arrest when the Buffalo Bills open the season against the New York Jets on Monday night.

That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills didn’t announce their lineup ahead of the game.

Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January.

He made the Bills’ roster as a backup safety after many doubted he would be able to take the field again.

He played in three exhibition games this summer.