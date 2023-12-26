News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Birthday Translates to Adult Charges for Canton Man

By Jim Michaels
December 26, 2023 9:01AM EST
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Canton man remains jailed on $500,000 bond.

He now faces adult charges of attempted murder for an incident at Harmont Park near his home back in early August.

Aries Cantu was 17 at the time of the incident.

He was arrested a week later and entered a “not true” plea in juvenile court.

The 19-year-old victim was struck in the arm and shoulder.

He was said to be seriously injured, shot at close range.

They say Cantu also made off with the man’s cell phone.

