Bishop Asks for Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace on Ash Wednesday
Youngstown Catholic Bishop David Bonnar (Courtesy Diocese of Youngstown)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Ash Wednesday.
Bishop David Bonnar of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese is asking for a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, given the war in Ukraine.
Donations are being taken as well for those with humanitarian needs in Ukraine.
Pope Francis initially called for this Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, even before the fighting started, but with the threat of war.