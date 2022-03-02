      Weather Alert

Bishop Asks for Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace on Ash Wednesday

Jim Michaels
Mar 2, 2022 @ 6:50am
Youngstown Catholic Bishop David Bonnar (Courtesy Diocese of Youngstown)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Ash Wednesday.

Bishop David Bonnar of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese is asking for a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, given the war in Ukraine.

Donations are being taken as well for those with humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Pope Francis initially called for this Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, even before the fighting started, but with the threat of war.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Blood Found Not Guilty
Massillon Man Joins 'Saved by Belt' Club Following Life-Threatening Crash Last Year
Temple Israel Informs Congregation of Investigation Naming Rabbi Emeritus
California Man Found Guilty in Federal Investigation of Drugs Brought Into Stark
Connect With Us Listen To Us On