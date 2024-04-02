Bitdeer to Move Ahead With Massillon Facility After Council Vote

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Look for activity at the Bitdeer site on 9th Street SW in Massillon soon.

City council agreed by an 8 to 1 vote Monday night to approve a replat of the land.

The California-based company plans to start work soon on a cryptocurrency mining facility, employing 70 people full-time.

There will be about 30 buildings on the 31-acre parcel.

They hope to open the massive facility next Summer.

About three dozen neighbors reportedly attended the council meeting, in opposition to the company’s plans.